UPDATE: Atwater woman who went missing in SoCal found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 26-year-old Atwater woman who went missing in Southern California has been found safe in Santa Rosa, authorities said.
Authorities had been searching for Rachel Taylor after she was last seen in the area of Main Street in Huntington Beach. Officials said she walked away from her husband during an argument but never returned.
Family members had not been able to get in contact with her.
