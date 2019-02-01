UPDATE: Suspicious death in Madera County ruled homicide

UPDATE: Detectives ruled the suspicious death a homicide, and said the victim was in his twenties or thirties.

--------------------------------

Detectives with the Madera County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death in a rural part of the county.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the body of a man was found Friday morning near an abandoned house in the area of Avenue 9 and Road 22.

When deputies arrived they located the body and saw the man had visible injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says it will be conducting a thorough investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office at (559) 675-7770.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pharmacist delivers prescription on snowmobile to snowed-in elderly couple
Walmart announces new sick leave policy, bonuses for good attendance
'Fiji Water Girl' files lawsuit against Fiji Water
Jussie Smollett breaks silence on Chicago attack
Man holds up, robs Dunkin' Donuts with child
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
US announces withdrawal from nuclear arms treaty with Russia
Northern California restaurant owner apologizes, will now serve MAGA hat wearers
Show More
Study: Kids in US are using too much toothpaste
3-year-old boy missing in the woods for two days visits deputies who found him
5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty
Man dies from gunshot wound after being found unconscious on southwest Fresno sidewalk
Couple charged in death of 4-year-old appear in court
More News