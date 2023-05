Man arrested for breaking into UPS warehouse in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man has been arrested for breaking into a UPS warehouse on Thursday afternoon.

The break-in happened just before noon at the company's facility on West Goshen Avenue.

Visalia police say 40-year-old Samuel Balderama forced his way into the warehouse.

Officers found and detained Balderama in his car as he was trying to leave the property.