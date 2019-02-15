UPS driver hailed as hero during wild San Jose chase

EMBED </>More Videos

The UPS driver caught in the middle of a wild chase in San Jose is being hailed as a hero by the police department. During an afternoon update on the case, Chief Eddie Garcia heaped praise upon the driver who was carjacked Thursday by two suspects. (KGO-TV)

Brad Belstock
SAN JOSE, Calif. --
The UPS driver caught in the middle of a wild chase in San Jose is being hailed as a hero by the police department.

During a Friday afternoon update on the case, Chief Eddie Garcia heaped praise upon the driver who was carjacked Thursday by two suspects.


Garcia was clearly impressed saying, "This guy is amazing. I really need to give him an application or something when this is done," but that was just the beginning.

There were more accolades as the chief went through the series of events.

"UPS driver is out, he gets confronted by the male and female with the armed shotgun, taken into his car, and by the calmness which he drives. He purposely drove over the spike strips, they actually wanted him to drive faster, and he lied and told them that the UPS truck had a governor and couldn't go over 50 mph because he didn't want the police to lose the truck," explained Garcia.

The chief finished by saying "that guy should make UPS all over the country proud or all over the world proud today as well. He definitely saved lives, including his own."

Police have not revealed the driver's identity.

WATCH: Full press conference with San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia
EMBED More News Videos

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia gave a lengthy statement about the suspect who was shot and killed after taking a UPS driver hostage and forcing a police chase and standoff in San Jose.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
UPShostagepolice chasepolice shootingofficer involved shooting
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot in drive-by shooting; police search for suspect
Man stabs brother with kitchen knife when argument turns heated
Visalia woman smuggles drugs to inmate, gets arrested
Flooding closes major Merced County highway once again
Aurora shooting: 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Another tornado confirmed to have touched down near Coarsegold
Australian woman grows enormous cabbage
Medical emergency causes panic at Orpheum Theatre in SF during 'Hamilton'
Show More
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno
1 person rushed to hospital after shooting in central Fresno
Madera County mother found safe
Snow serves as both lure and obstacle as people flock to mountains
More News