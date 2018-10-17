U.S. airman killed in training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno

UPDATE - The U.S. airman killed in a training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno.A Ukrainian Su-27UB fighter aircraft crashed on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. local time during exercise Clear Sky 2018 in the Khmelnytskyi region, Ukraine. One U.S. service member and one Ukrainian service member died in the crash.The U.S. service member involved in the crash was a member of the 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard, Fresno, California. The Airman was taking part in a single-aircraft familiarization flight with a Ukrainian counterpart. No other aircraft were involved in the incident. The identity of the service member is being withheld for 24 hours pending next of kin notification."This is a sad day for the United States and Ukraine," said Maj. Gen. Clay Garrison, California ANG commander and Clear Sky exercise director. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and fellow Airmen of both the U.S. Airman and Ukrainian aviator who were killed in the incident."Exercise Clear Sky 2018 is a joint and multinational exercise that involves approximately 950 personnel from nine nations, including Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.The U.S. and Ukrainian governments are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. More information will be released as it becomes available.__________________________________Ukraine's military says a Ukrainian fighter jet crashed during a joint exercise with U.S. and other NATO air forces, killing both pilots.The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said the two-seat Su-27UB went down on Tuesday in the Kmelnitskyi region. It said a rescue team found the jet's two pilots dead.The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa issued a statement saying it was aware of "reports claiming a U.S. casualty." The command said it "can confirm a U.S. service member was involved in this incident," but stopped short of confirming the American's death.Personnel from nine nations are taking part in the Clear Sky 2018 exercises that started in Ukraine on Oct. 8. They include members of a California Air National Guard unit based in Fresno, Calif.We reached out to the 144th Fighter Wing and they cannot yet say whether one of their pilots was involved in the crash.