U.S. airman killed in training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fighter jet crash kills 2 in Ukraine during training with 144th Fighter Wing from Fresno, US pilot "involved"

MOSCOW --
UPDATE - The U.S. airman killed in a training exercise in Ukraine confirmed from 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno.

A Ukrainian Su-27UB fighter aircraft crashed on Tuesday at approximately 5 p.m. local time during exercise Clear Sky 2018 in the Khmelnytskyi region, Ukraine. One U.S. service member and one Ukrainian service member died in the crash.

The U.S. service member involved in the crash was a member of the 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard, Fresno, California. The Airman was taking part in a single-aircraft familiarization flight with a Ukrainian counterpart. No other aircraft were involved in the incident. The identity of the service member is being withheld for 24 hours pending next of kin notification.

"This is a sad day for the United States and Ukraine," said Maj. Gen. Clay Garrison, California ANG commander and Clear Sky exercise director. "Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and fellow Airmen of both the U.S. Airman and Ukrainian aviator who were killed in the incident."

Exercise Clear Sky 2018 is a joint and multinational exercise that involves approximately 950 personnel from nine nations, including Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The U.S. and Ukrainian governments are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. More information will be released as it becomes available.

__________________________________

Ukraine's military says a Ukrainian fighter jet crashed during a joint exercise with U.S. and other NATO air forces, killing both pilots.

The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said the two-seat Su-27UB went down on Tuesday in the Kmelnitskyi region. It said a rescue team found the jet's two pilots dead.

The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa issued a statement saying it was aware of "reports claiming a U.S. casualty." The command said it "can confirm a U.S. service member was involved in this incident," but stopped short of confirming the American's death.

Personnel from nine nations are taking part in the Clear Sky 2018 exercises that started in Ukraine on Oct. 8. They include members of a California Air National Guard unit based in Fresno, Calif.

We reached out to the 144th Fighter Wing and they cannot yet say whether one of their pilots was involved in the crash.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
militaryukraineair national guardcaliforniafresno-yosemite international airportplane crashFresnofresno - east centralFresno-Yosemite International
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist killed after high speed chase and crash in Central Fresno
Mega Millions prize grows to $868 million
Toddler knocks over candle sparking house fire
Organic fertilizer causing quite a stink in Northeast Fresno and Clovis
YouTube users reporting outages around the world
New state law could mean freedom this week for accused Fresno County killer
Siblings fight to stay together after mother stabbed to death
Woman found dead at Santa Ana motel; person of interest detained
Show More
Fresno County court workers threatening to strike if agreement on contract not met
Faulty pizza oven to blame for fire at popular Northeast Fresno restaurant
Most new Fresno County voters say no party preference
Valley's Children's ,City of Merced working on opening specialty care facility
Customer service at your fingertips
More News