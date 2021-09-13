america strong

Legacy of high school coach who died of COVID lives on through foundation for student athletes

By Eric Noll and Kelly McCarthy, GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Legacy of high school coach lives on through new foundation

INDIANAPOLIS -- This report is a part of "America Strong," an ABC News series highlighting stories of strength and resiliency across the nation.

Neighbors, first responders, health care workers, teachers and coaches are the strong, quiet heroes that make up every corner of the country, and one Indiana man's pep talks, booming voice and bear hugs will be greatly missed by his community but long remembered thanks to a new chapter of his legacy.

The student athletes, staff and families of North Central High School lost their beloved coach Paul Loggan, a towering figure in Indianapolis for more than 30 years, to COVID-19.

When his students learned about Loggan's diagnosis, they did what their coach had done so many times for them -- delivered pep talks.

His wife, Kathy Loggan, told ABC News "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, "We had the nurses playing that for him over and over," hoping the words of encouragement could help keep him alive.

After 12 days in the hospital, Paul Loggan died at 57 on April 12, 2020.

"I thought it would work. I really did," she said through tears. "There's nothing that he loves more than his student athletes. Besides his own kids."

His son, Michael Loggan, added, "At the end of the day, he knew we loved him and we knew he loved us."

Hours after students first heard the news of Coach Loggan, the school parking lot filled up with their cars to honor his life. In the days that followed, they organized a statewide remembrance at 7 p.m. when the stadium lights would turn on to remember coach Loggan.

The Loggan family set up a foundation in his name to continue his legacy of supporting athletic programs that will provide money for student athletes to pay for sports, uniforms, equipment and more.

"Good Morning America" surprised his wife and son live on Monday with a donation from the Indianapolis Colts for $10,000 to the Paul Loggan Foundation.

"He always wanted to make sure that his student athletes came first and if those kids couldn't afford to play or they were having financial issues or couldn't afford those pair of cleats or those spikes for track -- we would pay for it personally out of our own fund," his wife said. "This foundation just helps us continue his legacy and keeping his name alive for all these future student athletes that won't get to have the honor of actually knowing him and getting his big bear hugs and his big booming voice that always gives you those words of encouragement that he did."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyindianahigh schoolamerica strongcoronavirushigh school sportsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
AMERICA STRONG
Bodybuilder gives back after traumatic brain injury
Football legend shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS
Pa. professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News