U.S. service member killed, another injured, in apparent inside attack in Afghanistan

A U.S. service member is dead and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan.
The U.S. Military and operation Resolute Support says the service member volunteered for the mission to Afghanistan.
The White House says the administration is monitoring the situation and President Trump has been briefed by Chief of Staff John Kelly.
Resolute Support says this was the sixth American killed in Afghanistan this year.
