Utility pole knocked out in hit and run crash in Central Fresno, traffic impacted

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Southbound Cedar Avenue is closed after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Officers responded Wednesday morning to Cedar and Floradora avenues for a non-injury hit and run crash.

Investigators say the driver of a Dodge Caliber struck a pole on the west shoulder of Cedar.

Debris and wires from the pole are the cause of the closure and crews are working to clean up the mess.

It's currently unknown how long southbound Cedar Avenue will be closed. Northbound traffic is not impacted.

According to the PG &E website, electricity services are not affected by the crash.