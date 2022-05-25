uvalde school shooting

Uvalde school shooting timeline: Salvador Ramos began purchasing weapons 1 week from massacre

The gunman sent a direct message to an Instagram user, saying he planned to attack a school, law enforcement sources say.
UVALDE, Texas -- With another American community coming to grips with the latest mass shooting, ABC News has been able to verify a timeline that follows the Uvalde, Texas gunman's movements a week from the killings and the day of it.

Editor's note: The video above is from a story published on May 25, 2022, detailing when the Uvalde shooter purchased his weapons.

The massacre left 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School dead, as well as injured 17 people.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to and during the attack:

May 17



Salvador Ramos purchases a semi-automatic rifle at a local sporting goods store called Oasis Outback.

May 18



Ramos purchases 375 rounds of ammunition for that rifle. It was not clear where he purchased the ammunition.

May 20



Ramos purchases another semi-automatic rifle, again at Oasis Outback.

May 24: Day of mass shooting



Sometime Tuesday morning, an Instagram account that law enforcement sources tell ABC News they believe is connected to Ramos sent another user on the social media platform a photo of a gun laying on a bed, according to a user who shared direct messages from the suspect's alleged account with ABC News.

11:00 a.m.: Ramos sends a one-to-one message to an unknown recipient saying he planned to shoot his grandmother.

11:00 - 11:30 a.m. Ramos shoots his grandmother "in the face," according to Steven McCraw, director Texas Department of Public Safety. Ramos sends another one-to-one message to an unknown recipient, announcing that he shot his grandmother and was heading to a school, without identifying which school, and saying he planned to attack it.
  • Ramos' wounded grandmother runs across the street to a neighbor's home to report Ramos to the police.
  • Ramos uses the grandmother's vehicle to drive a quarter-mile to Robb Elementary School, where he crashes the vehicle and emerges wielding a Daniel Defense AR-15-style assault rifle and wearing a backpack.


11:32 a.m. Ramos enters the school through a west entrance and is approached by one Uvalde ISD school resource officer. No gunfire is exchanged. Ramos continues into the school.
  • Ramos travels down a short hallway, turns right, then left and enters a classroom. "That's where the carnage began," McCraw said. Ramos opens fire on students and teachers. The classroom is connected internally to another classroom.
  • Several law enforcement agencies - including Uvalde police and Uvalde ISD officers - converge on the classroom, breach the door, engage Ramos, and "keep him pinned down at that location."
  • A tactical team comprised of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents, a Zavala County deputy, and two Uvalde police officers enter the classroom. Officers shoot and kill Ramos on the scene.

11:43 a.m.: Robb Elementary posts on Facebook that their campus was under lockdown "due to gunshots in the area."

12:17 p.m.: Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announces the shooting on Twitter.

12:30 p.m.: Uvalde Fire Department scanner traffic calls on "additional firemen needed to respond to Mill Street to establish a perimeter to assist Uvalde EMS and Uvalde PD. Once again, we need to respond to South Grove and Mill Street."

1:06 p.m.: Police report that the suspected shooter was killed by officers at the scene after they broke into the classroom.

A fourth-grade teacher and two 10-year-old kids were among those killed in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

