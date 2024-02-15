Valley veterans feel the love during Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In addition to Valentine's Day, February 14 is also recognized as a national salute to Veteran Patients.

Plenty of love was in the air at the VA Fresno Medical Center at Clinton and Fresno in central Fresno.

To patriotic treats, community members came out on Wednesday to visit hospitalized veterans and show them a little love and appreciation.

Local organizers say this is the first event since COVID, and people really came through this year with Valentine's Day cards.

Normally, they get as many as 4,000 cards to hand out to veterans. This year, they've received 8,000.

The VA Fresno Medical Center currently serves more than 40,000 local vets throughout the six counties of the San Joaquin Valley.