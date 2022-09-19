Man hospitalized after being shot at northwest Fresno gas station

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man was hospitalized and after being shot several times at a northwest Fresno gas station on Sunday, now police are searching for a suspect.

It happened at the Valero gas station on Herndon Avenue and Riverside Drive. was interrupted by gunfire Sunday evening.

Our own ABC30 graphic artist Shelby Rendon and her family were driving down Herndon when a man was shot several times. One of the bullets struck the gas tank of a U-Haul truck.

"We see a bunch of people running around running toward what looked to be two different vehicles then a couple of others running back toward the store," said Rendon.

One of those cars was a white Chevy Camaro. Police say a possible suspect may have been driving it and sped away from the scene.

"At the time they started speeding up behind us and we realized that's the same vehicle," said Rendon. "White Camaro with blue racing stripes, we start following it to get a license plate to report to them."

Several people were pumping gas at the time of the shooting and many of them stayed on the scene to be interviewed by police. Detectives spent the evening collecting evidence.

Fresno Police lieutenant Sean Biggs said, "The store behind us though, they do have a lot of video surveillance and that's going to greatly assist us in our investigation here."

The man shot was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

Police say there were other people at the gas station at the time of the shooting who left before officers arrived.

Detectives would like to speak to them, and anyone with information. You can call Fresno Police or contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or by visiting abc30.com/crimestoppers.