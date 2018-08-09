Investigators revealed Thursday that they believe the deadly fire that killed a 47-year-old Vallejo woman and her twin 14-year-old daughters was caused by the mother setting herself on fire.The blaze started early Sunday morning on Georgia Street in Vallejo and was immediately considered suspicious.Police say physical & electronic evidence as well as witness & victim statements led then to their conclusion.Mau Dao's death is being classified by police as a suicide that led to two homicides."This was a tragic event for all involved. Incidents of this nature are exceedingly difficult for the family, but also for the community and its first responders, " wrote Vallejo Police on ThursdayDao's other 11-year-old daughter was able to escape the blaze. She was hurt but is expected to make a full recovery. Police say she is now staying with her father."It is horrible how they died. This is not what they deserved," said Angelo Galvez, a friend of 14-year-old twins Trinh and Tram Tran.