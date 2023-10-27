Funeral held for couple killed in northeast Fresno crash

Loved ones are gathering to say a final goodbye to a prominent Fresno couple.

Funeral services are being held for Dr. Alfred Valles and his wife, Selina, at Cross City Church.

They were on their way home from dinner back on October 13 when they were involved in a crash on Friant Road near Champlain Drive.

An award-winning cardiologist from Kerman, Dr. Valles served as president of the board at the Heart Group.

Selina Valles was a real estate agent at London Realty in Northwest Fresno.

A public celebration of life will be held for the couple on November 18 at the Peoples Church.