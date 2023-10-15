Friends remember married couple killed in northeast Fresno car crash

We now know the identities of the couple killed in a northeast Fresno car crash Friday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones are remembering a couple killed in a northeast Fresno car crash on Friday night.

Authorities said 50-year-old cardiologist Alfred Valles and his wife, 46-year-old Selina Valles, died at the scene.

"The way she conducted herself was just so heartfelt. I'm gonna cry because I miss her now. She just gave so much," said Mary Melhorn.

Sisters Mary Melhorn and Alice Urrita are remembering their friend, Selina Valles.

"From a witness, it appears the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed northbound Friant just north of Champagne when it struck a tree," said Lieutenant Henry Garcia with Fresno Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the couple's car in pieces.

The two sisters are still shocked by the news.

They met Selina when they put their mom on hospice care a couple of years ago.

Feeling overwhelmed with the upkeep in care for their mother, the sisters said Selina was a light during such a dark time.

"Selina came in, she took my mom outside, and I don't know what she told her, but my mom came back in the house. I shared with you, and she said, let's get all the girls together. Let's all work together. We have another sister. And it was just, the stress of what we were going through just leaves with her."

During Selina's time with the family, the sisters said she would speak highly of her husband, Alfred.

Alfred was a beloved cardiologist in the Fresno community. His employer, The Heart Group Cardiovascular Associates, released a statement that says in part,

"With great sadness, we share the tragic news of the devastating loss of Alfred G. Valles. Dr. Valles was an esteemed and respected member of our practice. Please join us in praying for this precious family and all who have been heartbroken by this tragedy."



Colleagues said he was a one-of-a-kind doctor.

"He was very friendly; he was a very warm-hearted guy. He knew how to connect with the people on a personal level," said Doctor Shaukat Ali.

He shared Alfred was always boosting his colleagues up with positivity. And the doctor's passing will leave a big mark on the community.

"I feel this will be a big loss for the Fresno community area people. He was always enthusiastic about his work, and he would always come with high energy to work," said Doctor Ali.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.