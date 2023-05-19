The Valley Air District is taking action to improve air quality with a new offer for Valley nut growers.

More than $18 million in federal funding to help Valley nut growers, improve air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley Air District is taking action to improve air quality with a new offer for Valley nut growers.

The District accepted more than $18 million in federal funding to help growers replace old nut harvesters.

$10 million from this grant will fund the replacement of some 120 older devices, with match funding provided by grant recipients.

The air district has already worked to replace more than 180 pieces of old equipment with new machines that burn cleaner and create less dust.