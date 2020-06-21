High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you looked up in the sky over the San Joaquin Valley tonight, you may have spotted what appeared to be bright dots floating in the sky.Action News received several photos and videos from people asking about these "UFOs."According to multiple flight tracking websites, five high altitude balloons were launched from Winnemucca, Nevada today and were making their way across Central California at an altitude of approximately 60,000 feet.The balloons are identified as HBAL 200, HBAL 201, HBAL 203, HBAL 214, and HBAL 215. Those are numbers linked to Project Loon.According to loon.com, "Loon is a network of balloons traveling on the edge of space, delivering connectivity to people in unserved and underserved communities around the world."