Fresno man biking across America to raise funds for Valley Children's

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man is taking action to raise money for Valley Children's Hospital.

"It's my way of giving back to Valley Children's for basically saving my grandson's life," said Alan Jacobsen.

His now 10-year-old grandson, Isaac Montanez, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in August of 2021.

After 16 months of treatment at Valley Children's, Isaac is in remission and continuing chemotherapy treatment at home.

Meanwhile, Jacobsen is turning his passion into purpose -- getting in gear for a special bike ride.

The avid cyclist is calling it "Inspiration Ride 2023: Across America for Valley Children's Hospital."

"I'm starting on the West Coast where the sun goes down and the sun sets," he said. "That was kind of how we felt when we got his diagnosis."

Jacobsen's cross-country ride represents Isaac's journey. The mountains and valleys are the highs and lows of treatment.

"Then ending on the East Coast where the sun rises is like the new lease on life," said Jacobsen. "He's going to live and he's going to look to a brighter future, brighter day."

All the money raised during the fundraiser will go to Valley Children's Hospital's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Jacobsen leaves Huntington Beach February 25, then arrives in Jacksonville, Florida, around March 18.

He'll be posting updates on his YouTube channel - Alan Rides.

More information about the fundraiser can be found online.

If you'd like to donate to Jacobsen's cause, click here.