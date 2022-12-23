Valley Children's Medical Group involved in nationwide data breach, officials say

Connexin officials say around 65,000 Valley Children's Medical Group patients, parents and guardians may be impacted.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A data breach that has impacted more than 2.2 million people around the country has reached Central California.

Valley Children's Medical Group officials say Connexin Software, a company that works with electronic medical records, confirmed the incident.

Connexin officials say around 65,000 Valley Children's Medical Group patients, parents and guardians may be impacted.

The breach happened in late August, but Valley Children's says they did not know about it until December 19. Their relationship with Connexin ended last October.

Officials are asking former patients and families with Fresno Children's Pediatrics, Sky Park Pediatrics and Dakota Pediatrics, Magnolia Pediatrics, Olivewood Pediatrics and Greenfield Pediatrics to be on the lookout for a letter from Connexin.

Families can also call 855-532-0912 for more information.

The following information may have been released:

Demographic information, such as names, address and date of birth

Social security numbers

Health insurance information

Medical and treatment information

Billing/claims information