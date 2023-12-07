Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is "departing" from his congressional seat in California.

Kevin McCarthy resigns from Congress after nearly 17 years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley Congressman Kevin McCarthy made a surprise announcement Wednesday morning, saying he's resigning at the end of the year.

The Republican served in Congress for nearly 17 years, including as Speaker of the House for about nine months.

But now, he says he's leaving Congress altogether.

"Now, it is time to pursue my passion in a new arena. While I'll be departing the House at the end of this year, I will never ever give up fighting for this country that I love so much," said McCarthy.

The Wednesday morning announcement comes two months after McCarthy was ousted as Speaker of the House.

For nine months, he was second in line to the presidency, a position that took a contentious 15-round vote for him to earn back in January.

But eight members of his own party, along with all House Democrats, stripped McCarthy from the speakership in early October.

Reporters pressed McCarthy on whether he'd stay in Congress, and he was adamant he would.

"You're not resigning?" asked a reporter.

"No, I'm not resigning, " McCarthy responded. "I'm staying. Don't worry. I got a lot more work."

McCarthy even said he would run for re-election.

Now, in a reversal altogether, he says he won't even serve the rest of his term.

In an op-ed, McCarthy says his work is, quote, "only getting started."

"I will continue to recruit our country's best and brightest to run for elected office," he said. "I am committed to lending my experience to support the next generation of leaders."

His departure from elected office comes as welcome news to Democrats here in Fresno, who say he was in it for himself.

"I don't think he's been an asset to the area. He doesn't spend a lot of time, you know, out among the people and especially not in this part of the district," said Fresno County Democratic Party Secretary Jeni-Ann Kren.

Kren says their support is behind Fresno entrepreneur John Burrows.

But Republican Rep. John Durate of Modesto says he's confident a Republican will succeed McCarthy in California's 20th. It includes 800,000 people in Kern, Fresno, Tulare, and Kings Counties.

"Kevin's district should be a safe Republican district," said Durate. "I think whoever gets it, we're going to have an excellent new representative. But Kevin McCarthy was a very unique person for the Central Valley."

Attention now turns to what local Republicans might run in a special election or next November.

Because McCarthy isn't running, the filing deadline has now been extended until next Wednesday.

We'll know by then which Republicans are throwing their hat in the race.

For news updates, follow Gabe Ferris on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.