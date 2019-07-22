Valley Fire: 155 acres burning, 50 percent contained in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE firefighters are battling a vegetation fire that has burned 155 acres in Mariposa County.The blaze broke out around noon on Old Highway road near Catheys Valley.Authorities say the fire is 50 percent contained. Mariposa County sheriff's officials say one structure is under threat, but they have not made any other evacuation notices.Firefighters are working to contain the fire, and have more units responding to the area.