Valley Focus: Campaign Underway To Support Food Bank

For more than 25 years Community Food Bank has helped put food on the table for thousands of families in Central California. No easy task as its leaders explains one in three children is hungry in Central California.Now it has a new home and name but its mission is the same.Community Food Bank CEO Andy Souza unveiled the non-profit's new name:He joined Valley Focus host Margot Kim in the ABC30 studios to discuss reasons for the name change,the move to a larger warehouse in Fresno and the new campaign to raise money for the facility. https://ccfoodbank.org/buildinghope/