Valley Focus: Fresno State March Match Up Helps Students Access Food

Keeping the Student Cupboard full at Fresno State takes a team effort. According to Fresno State, more than 43 percent of its students are experiencing some type of food insecurity.They may not always know when they'll get their next meal. You can help by participating in the March Match Up.Jessica Medina, the coordinator of the Food Security Project, and David Hembree, director of Development and Student Affairs at Fresno State were guests on Valley Focus. They talked with host Margot Kim about the issue of food insecurity and how you can help students. Watch the video from the Sunday, March 18th segment of Valley Focus here.The following is a transcript of their conversation: