Toptracer technology comes to Valley Golf Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, local golfers saw something new in the Valley.Tuesday, Valley Golf Center showed Action News its new Toptracer Range with 15 covered bays. Cameras above capture the flight of the ball and are set up with the same technology you see on TV.Now, local golfers can see it for each one of their shots on a monitor just behind the golfer's hitting pad.According to the Toptracer Range website, a variety of games give players the chance to improve their skills or simply be introduced to the game of golf.Part owner Cindy Vining says the bays were supposed to be installed in May of 2020 but COVID-19 pushed their plans back. She thinks the new bays will appeal to both seasoned golfers looking to track their numbers from each swing, to first-timers who could play virtual courses they might not otherwise get the chance to play."COVID wasn't so great for anything, but golf seemed to flourish through it because you could get outside," Vining told Action News. "I'm hoping that the people who have taken it up who want to get a little more serious and have a little more fun. We offer it all."There are 16 courses to choose from, including Pebble Beach and St. Andrews. Right now, VGC is in their 'testing mode' to make sure everything is working the way it's supposed to so you can buy a bucket of balls and then use one of the bays for free.After this week, they'll charge by the hour where the balls will be included for as long as you rent the bay.It's one of 20 Toptracer driving ranges in California, with two others in the Central Valley at Merced's Major Golf Sports Center and Bakersfield's The Ultimate Drive.