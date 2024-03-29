'45 is the new 50': Valley hospitals raise awareness about colon cancer screenings

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Valley doctors are working to bring attention to the importance of getting screened for the disease.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Valley doctors are working to bring attention to the importance of getting screened for the disease.

On Thursday, Community Regional Medical Center combined education and fun for Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Staff and the public had the opportunity to learn more about the disease through games, interactive booths and a giant, walk-thru inflatable colon. It showed what normal colon tissue looks like, as well polyps and colon cancer.

Health professionals recommend getting a screening at 45 years old.

"We are finding it in younger populations, and that's a scary thing," explained Mark Osburne, a clinical nurse manager. "Get a colonoscopy or get some type of screening. Your chances go up avoiding cancer altogether, or detecting it early and getting early treatment."

According to Osburne, there are symptoms you should be aware of, and if you experience any, you should contact your doctor - no matter your age.

"If you have rectal bleeding, if you have cramping, bloating, pain in that region, and perhaps a change in your stools," he said.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Permanente also works hard to make sure patients are getting screened.

"We have colon cancer screening rates that are above the national average," said Dr. Devang Prajapati. "All our members are strongly encouraged to pursue colorectal cancer screening and are given reminders for this as well."

Dr. Prajapati, a gastroenterologist, said the most common screening is a colonoscopy but there is also an at-home stool test.

"If it's positive, then the patient needs to undergo a colonoscopy," he said.

Doctors said colon cancer is a slow-growing cancer and it's preventable -- which is why screenings save lives.

