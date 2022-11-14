Local teen raising awareness for 22q Syndrome and she needs your help

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley teen is taking action to raise awareness for an important cause, but she needs your help.

Laci Wright is a 15-year-old on a mission.

"I wanted to help raise awareness for 22q because it's a condition that not a lot is known about," explained Wright.

Her brother, Elijah was diagnosed with 22q at 11 years old.

"We had gone from specialist to specialist, multiple hospitals his whole life trying to find that missing puzzle piece and then they did a genetic test and he was diagnosed," explained Laci's mom Megan Wright.

"There are a ton of different medical, intellectual, developmental issues or deficit. It varies widely," added Megan Wright. "For him we see impulse control issues, there's ADHD, growth hormone deficiency."

It's a condition many people don't know about.

"I feel like a lot of people don't know about the condition. It's been hard for him to get support from doctors. Even they don't know all there is to know about it," added Laci.

That's why Laci started the 22q crew project over a year ago. November is 22q Awareness Month and she's taking action

"Most recently I've reached out to local high schools and colleges," explained Laci. "Coming up with ways they can show support and raise awareness."

She's reaching out to local sports teams, especially athletes with the number 22. Laci is also hoping local government buildings will get involved in "Light up the Night" on November 22nd.

"It's through the international foundation," said Megan. "They're trying to get government buildings to light up their buildings red and just this last week she's been reaching out to Fresno government officials, city, county."

If you're a local sports team or a community organization that would like to show your support you can get involved by emailing aewright2025@gmail.com.