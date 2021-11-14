New documentary on Valley veterans available in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new documentary telling the stories of Valley military veterans is now available to buy in Mariposa County.'Veterans' Unforgotten Memories' was streamed for the first time on Saturday afternoon at the Mariposa County High School Auditorium.It showcases the tales of 37 veterans from all across the Central Valley and the challenges they faced while in the service.If you missed Saturday's screening, don't worry, the Rotary Club of Mariposa says they are planning more in the future.You can also buy a copy of the film at the Mariposa Visitor Center. To do so, reach out to Bill Lowe at bill.mariposastories@gmail.com