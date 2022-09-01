Mendota School District employee sentenced for sexual contact with 16-year-old boy

Lopez is from Firebaugh and was taken into custody on Wednesday. She faces multiple felony counts, including sexual intercourse and oral copulation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Mendota School District employee who had sexual contact with a 16-year-old student has received her sentence.

On Thursday, Veronica Lopez was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years on probation.

Lopez is from Firebaugh and was arrested for the incidents back in 2020.

She was a teacher's aide for Mendota School District at the time of the crime.

Lopez was given the chance to talk in court and said, "My girls are everything to me and I push every day to be a better person and a better mother."

