List of Veterans Day events in the Central Valley

Communities around Central California are hosting several events for Veterans Day this year.

Here's a list of events happening around the region:

FRESNO COUNTY

DATE: Wednesday. November 8

EVENT: FCC Veterans Day Ceremony

TIME: 11:30 am

ADDRESS: Fresno City College

INFORMATION: Honoring the 75th anniversary of Women's integration into the Armed Forces. Featuring keynote speaker Sally O. Moreno, Madera County District Attorney.

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Fresno Veterans Day Parade

TIME: 9:45 am

ADDRESS: Fresno City Hall

INFORMATION: We invite you to spend a beautiful day in downtown Fresno honoring our veterans. Opening ceremony starts at 9:45am at Fresno City Hall. Parade kicks off at 11:11am. This is a free event.

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Kearney Park Veterans Day

TIME: 3 pm

ADDRESS: Kearney Park

INFORMATION: As the nation honors American heroes for their military service on Veterans Day, November 11, the Rogues of the Golden Coast will extend recognition and a Veteran-centric special cannon firing show at the 25th Anniversary Kearney Park Renaissance Faire on November 11, 2023 at 3pm. The show is tailored specifically to honor Veterans past and present, as well as those who have passed from our faire community in the past year. During this special show a laying of the wreath at a recreation of the Tomb of the Unknown soldier will be performed, the Cannons will be fired in a Salute to Veterans with names of those who have passe being read before the shots.

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Clovis Veterans Day Events

TIME: 7 am - 2 pm

ADDRESS: Clovis Veterans Memorial District

INFORMATION: 7am, VFW Post 3225 pancake breakfast in the Independence room. 9am-2pm is car show on Veterans Parkway. Veterans documentaries will be in the auditorium. The Community Heritage Center will be open. The Faces of our Veterans exhibit will be in Veterans A/B. Patriotic concert starts at 11am in the Liberty Ballroom. Car Show awards are at 1pm.

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Sanger Veterans Day Parade

TIME: 11:11 am

ADDRESS: Downtown Sanger

INFORMATION: Sanger's 12th annual Veterans Day parade. Join us in honoring our veterans. The first 500 people on 7th street will receive a limited edition Veterans Parade sticker. Civilians and all branches of the military are invited to participate.

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Kingsburg Veterans Day Breakfast

TIME: 9 am

ADDRESS: Kingsburg Senior Center

INFORMATION: Veterans Day breakfast and program at the Kingsburg Senior Center.

MERCED COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Merced Veterans Day Parade

TIME: 2 pm

ADDRESS: Bob Hart Square

INFORMATION: The Merced County Veterans Services Office is pleased to announce that this years Annual Veterans Day Parade will be a traditional Parade. The Parade will be held on November 11, 2023. A Military flyover is scheduled, followed by a Ceremony acknowledging our local Elected Officials, Grand Marshalls and other dignitaries. The Parade is schedule to begin at 2pm. Please make plans to attend, as it is working up to be a fantastic event.

TULARE COUNTY

DATE: Wednesday, November 8

EVENT: Veterans Day Appreciation Breakfast

TIME: 7:20 am

ADDRESS: Quail Park @ Shannon Ranch

INFORMATION: Veterans and Active Duty Personnel are invited to join fellow Veterans for a complimentary breakfast hosted by Shannon Ranch a Quail Park Community. A Presentation of Colors/Pledge of Allegiance will be followed with a buffet-style breakfast. Must RSVP.

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Porterville Veterans Day Run

TIME: 7:30 am

ADDRESS: Downtown Porterville

INFORMATION: The annual Veterans Day Run & Walk takes place each year on November 11 in Downtown Porterville. With help from community partners, we can keep the fees affordable so everybody can join in. Finish the race and stay for one of Porterville's largest parades of the year. Come for the race and enjoy the community.

KINGS COUNTY

DATE: Saturday, November 11

EVENT: Lemoore Veterans Day Parade

TIME: 6 pm

ADDRESS: Downtown Lemoore