Fresno veterans home administers COVID-19 vaccine to residents, staff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Veterans Home of California Fresno began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff on Thursday.Nearly a year has gone by without any outside visitors or much intermingling because of restrictions brought on by the pandemic.92-year-old Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Donald Miller says interactions with his wife have been reduced to phone calls and video chats."Not being with my wife just tears me apart," says Miller.But 2021 brings hope in the form of the COVID vaccine."This is protecting our veterans that are very very delicate as far as their current diagnosis and age while reducing their chances of a negative outcome if they do get COVID and also our employees," says Veterans Home of California administrator Lawrence Imperial.About 250 veterans along with the more than 400 staffers are expected to get vaccinated."Our Medical Director has done an excellent job, our Infectious Control Nurse has done an excellent job working with staff and veterans to think about getting the shot," says Imperial.Miller says he had no reservations before getting the shot."It's like being in seventh heaven, I guess," he laughs.