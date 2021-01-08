COVID-19 vaccine

Fresno veterans home administers COVID-19 vaccine to residents, staff

'It's like being in seventh heaven,' said 92-year-old Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Donald Miller
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Veterans Home of California Fresno began distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff on Thursday.

Nearly a year has gone by without any outside visitors or much intermingling because of restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

92-year-old Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Donald Miller says interactions with his wife have been reduced to phone calls and video chats.

"Not being with my wife just tears me apart," says Miller.

But 2021 brings hope in the form of the COVID vaccine.

"This is protecting our veterans that are very very delicate as far as their current diagnosis and age while reducing their chances of a negative outcome if they do get COVID and also our employees," says Veterans Home of California administrator Lawrence Imperial.

About 250 veterans along with the more than 400 staffers are expected to get vaccinated.

"Our Medical Director has done an excellent job, our Infectious Control Nurse has done an excellent job working with staff and veterans to think about getting the shot," says Imperial.

Miller says he had no reservations before getting the shot.

"It's like being in seventh heaven, I guess," he laughs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnoveteranscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinekorean warcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Tulare County starts vaccinating more healthcare workers for COVID-19
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines stuck in transit across CA
Senior citizens receive first COVID-19 vaccinations at Westgate Gardens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress validates Biden's presidential victory
Trump condemns Capitol riot, says transition with Biden will be orderly
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
CA suspends 1.4 million virus unemployment claims
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Fresno Unified superintendent, six other CA superintendents oppose Newsom's school plan
'This is un-American': Some Valley lawmakers condemn breach of US Capitol
Show More
These 7 California Republicans voted to object election results
CA sees 2-day record of coronavirus deaths
Here's what DC suspects are charged with so far
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
Mayor Jerry Dyer, Fresno leaders publicly sworn in at City Hall
More TOP STORIES News