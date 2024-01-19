24-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in southwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno Wednesday has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's office has identified him as 24-year-old Taeshawn Johnson.

Officers responded to Lorena Avenue and South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators say that Johnson was involved in an argument with another person when he was shot.

Police did not provide any suspect information.

This is the second homicide of the year for the City of Fresno.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Fresno Police.

