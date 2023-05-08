Australian woman lost in bushland survives 5 days on lollipops and wine until found

An Australian woman who got lost in remote bushland survived for five days on wine and lollipops, authorities said.

Victoria police shared video shot from an aerial rescue unit of an area of dense bushland where the woman was eventually found.

Her car had become stuck in the mud while she was exploring the area, police said. She was forced to wander on foot alone for five days before search teams spotted her.

Police said she was able to survive the ordeal on the few provisions she had: lollipops and a bottle of wine she'd bought as a gift.

She was OK when she was found, and police said she was grateful to see them, and they were just as happy to see her.