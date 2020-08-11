crime

'I have to live like this forever': Valley woman set on fire prepares to face her attacker 9 years later

By
LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley woman who set her roommate on fire in 2011 is up for parole.

Chasety Reynolds will have her hearing on Tuesday morning at the Central California woman's facility near Chowchilla after having served just a few years of her own prison sentence.

The survivor of the attack spoke to Action News about why she's worried about the hearing.

Victoria De La Fuentes of Lemoore says she's felt like a prisoner in her own body ever since Reynolds set her on fire, burning more than half of her body.

RELATED: Burned Lemoore woman seeks help to replace eye, ears

Now she's reliving the nightmare.

"After all these years and what she did for me, I have to see her again and I don't know if I'm ready for that," says De La Fuentes.

Reynolds was sentenced in 2012, over a year after she poured gasoline on De La Fuentes and lit her on fire while watching her burn in the garage.

Since then, Reynolds says her life hasn't been the same.

She's had more than twenty surgeries and lost her right eye.

"I have to live like this forever, my children have to see me like this forever," she says.

De La Fuentes says she rarely leaves her home to avoid the stares, causing her to miss special moments, like her family's graduations, basketball games, and vacations.

"My kids threw me in the car and took me to the coast. That is the best memory I will ever have because they're so limited," she says.

De La Fuentes says to cope, she depends on her family as well as her dogs

She sometimes turns to the virtual world for an escape from reality.

The parole hearing is at the Central California Women's Prison in Chowchilla.

De La Fuentes will be there and though she's forgiven Reynolds, she won't ever forget the life that's been taken from her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lemooreparolecrimeburn injuries
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Shootings in Fresno area up 50% compared to this time last year
Man breaks into Porterville house, attacks resident with bat
Woman arrested for running down boyfriend with car in central Fresno
Man shot in the head in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA cannot pay for Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order, Newsom says
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Fresno State's fall college football season canceled due to Mountain West ruling
Fresno Unified builds virtual school schedules to deliver meaningful education
8-year-old girl rescued at Reedley Beach on life support, has COVID-19
Shootings in Fresno area up 50% compared to this time last year
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Visalia Unified distributes devices ahead of distance learning start day
Family of Exeter woman killed in 2017 still searching for answers
State task force provides support in Merced County as COVID-19 numbers rise
Man shot and killed near Centennial Park in Tulare
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
More TOP STORIES News