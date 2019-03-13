Video captures burglar creeping around 2-year-old's bedroom

By Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx -- Chilling video shows a burglar breaking into a bedroom in Bronx, New York City, where a 2-year-old toddler was sleeping.

Police say the suspect broke into the apartment through the fire escape last Friday night.

He rummaged around the room with what appeared to be a screwdriver in his right hand, but then left when he heard the toddler's father.

Police say just minutes later, he broke into another apartment nearby and stole a backpack, jewelry and a bicycle.

The person wanted for questioning is described as a man last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a gray hooded sweater, a dark-colored coat and he had on a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
