SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --Dashcam video shows a small plane landing on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in Ashland, in unincorporated San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night.
The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted video of the plane:
Firefighters & @CHPcastrovalley at the scene of an aircraft emergency landing on WB I-580 near the 164th Ave exit in unincorporated San Leandro. Pilot & passenger are ok, no injuries. No injuries to bystanders or vehicles. No damage to plane or freeway. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/ZhRJXxPk5h— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 12, 2018
At 6:46 p.m. on Saturday a man and a woman who was his passenger made an emergency landing.
The pilot told the California Highway Patrol that the fuel line snapped and caused the plane to lose pressure.
ABC7 News caught a glimpse of the plane:
Yikes! Here’s a closer look at the small plane. Traffic is crawling along WB I-580, after this aircraft landed on the interstate. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QAkbuusyma— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) August 12, 2018
Neighbors told ABC7 News they heard just that before witnessing the bizarre landing.
"It was like, boom, like, a car was going out of gas or something," said neighbor Michelle Williams. "Then it hit the ground and all I can do was just run and scream and say, 'A plane is on our freeway!'"