VIDEO: Car dashcam catches small plane landing on San Leandro freeway

Dashcam video shows a small plane landing on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in Ashland, in unincorporated San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. --
Dashcam video shows a small plane landing on Interstate 580 near the 164th Avenue exit in Ashland, in unincorporated San Leandro, Calif., Saturday night.

The Alameda County Fire Department tweeted video of the plane:


At 6:46 p.m. on Saturday a man and a woman who was his passenger made an emergency landing.

The pilot told the California Highway Patrol that the fuel line snapped and caused the plane to lose pressure.

ABC7 News caught a glimpse of the plane:


Neighbors told ABC7 News they heard just that before witnessing the bizarre landing.

"It was like, boom, like, a car was going out of gas or something," said neighbor Michelle Williams. "Then it hit the ground and all I can do was just run and scream and say, 'A plane is on our freeway!'"
