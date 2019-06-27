VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase

By ABC7.com staff
A video shows a suspect jumping out of a moving car during a police chase in Louisiana.

The video shows the suspect drive onto the median and bailing from the vehicle just as the car entered an intersection.

After the man fell to the ground after jumping out of the car, he immediately got up and then ran across the street. At one point, he was almost hit by two passing cars.

Meanwhile, the car he was in stopped nearly in the middle of the intersection.

Police were eventually able to arrest the man along with another suspect.
