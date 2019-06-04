VIDEO: Man throws wrench at driver in apparent road rage incident in SoCal

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- A shocking case of apparent road rage was caught on camera in Lake Elsinore, where a man is accused of throwing a wrench from his car and breaking another driver's window.The unidentified man appeared to pull up next to the victim's vehicle, yell an obscenity, roll his window down further and toss the tool before speeding off in a black Toyota hatchback. The wrench shattered the victim's driver side window.It is unclear what led up to the incident.The suspect also allegedly cut off other cars, and swerved in and out of lanes.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has video of the incident and is investigating.Additional information has not yet been released.