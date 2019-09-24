VIDEO: Realtor attacked by man at open house in Encino

By
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES -- Police are attempting to find a man who assaulted a realtor during an open house in Encino Sunday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows when the man pushes the realtor and then stands over her as she screams. The suspect then takes off.

The woman remembered seeing the man a week before at another open house.

When she stepped out onto the home's front porch Sunday, the man continued to ask her to take him back inside.

Several times during the confrontation, the man looked at a home security camera, which captured images of him, including his face.

The woman said the man appeared to become frustrated by her refusal to take him inside, and moments after shaking her hand, the man suddenly lurched forward and shoved the woman to the ground as she screamed.

The woman fell, hurting her back and suffering severe abrasions.

The man quickly took off on foot after the attack.

Detectives are asking for the public's help if anyone recognizes the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countyattackreal estatesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coalinga man arrested after stabbing his mom in the head, police say
3-year-old in critical condition after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
Boy's remarkable recovery one week after nearly drowning in Kings River
Visalia pastor shares family's message after tragic death of 2-year-old
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Show More
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Lowe's parking lot
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
City efforts underway to clean up Fresno's highways
More TOP STORIES News