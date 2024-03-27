Replica Vietnam War Memorial on display in Merced

A replica Vietnam War Memorial is on display in Merced until Sunday

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A replica of the Vietnam War Memorial from Washington D.C. is on display in Merced.

The memorial is called " The Wall that Heals," and it honors the more than three million people who served in the Armed Services during the conflict in Vietnam.

An opening ceremony for 'The Wall that Heals' will be held at 10 am on Thursday at Merced College.

The display is at the corner of M Street and Yosemite Avenue in Merced and will be up until Sunday.

Action News photojournalist Alex Ruiz shows us the efforts to erect the traveling memorial and what it means to the volunteers.