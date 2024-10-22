Vigil held for elementary school secretary killed in Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and community members are paying tribute to a woman killed in a Fresno County crash last week.

Alma Diaz was on her way to pick up her six-year-old daughter last Wednesday when her car was hit by a truck.

Investigators say the pick-up was trying to pass another car on Hills Valley Road and Parlier Avenue, just south of Orange Cove.

More than 100 people gathered for a vigil at the crash site on Sunday night.

They brought balloons in her favorite color, which was green.

Diaz worked with the Kings Canyon Unified School District for 13 years.

She was a secretary at Jefferson Elementary.

The district shared a statement with Action News, writing:

"Her kind and cheerful spirit will be remembered by students, staff and families for many years to come."

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Diaz 's family.