CRIME

Shootings across city are down 36% in Fresno, new monthly report says

EMBED </>More Videos

At his monthly "Crime View" news conference Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer outlined the latest trends in crime across the city.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At his monthly "Crime View" news conference Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer outlined the latest trends in crime across the city.

For a city that averages one shooting a day -- violent crime in Fresno is trending downward as of late.

According to police Chief Jerry Dyer shootings across the city dropped 36% over the last month

"I cannot remember a 28 day period since I've been the police chief that where we only had 14 shootings in the city of Fresno in that time period," said Chief Dyer.

Homicides are also down across the board

In fact -- Southwest Fresno -- an area with a reputation for its elevated level of gang violence has not had a murder in six months

"This is a policing district that has historically had high rates of violent crime. That is no longer the case," Dyer said.

Captain Mark Salazar credits a shift in momentum with the area's youth for seeing a drop in crime

"When you can see the Fresno Police Department partner with Southwest Pastors, Fresno Unified, The Office of Education, Fresno EOC, Fresno Housing Authority, The Boys and Girls Club, West Fresno Resource Center...We're all linked up and working together we all know each other and our programs are complimenting each other...that's never happened before in Southwest Fresno," Captain Salazar said.

Detectives do need the public's help in solving a 6-weeks old case of man caught on security camera running over a couple with his car at an Arco station on Fresno and McKinley

Marcelino Higareda was believed to be behind the wheel and is wanted on attempted homicide after fleeing the scene

"It was very apparent he intentionally ran over both of those individuals and one of them received significant injuries so at the current time he's wanted for two counts with a deadly weapon," said Chief Dyer.

If you know where Higareda is you're asked to call Fresno Police
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeviolencefresno police departmentFresno - SouthwestFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found
Man robs liquor store at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
Teenager injured in shooting in Selma
Man to face charges after shootout that killed K-9 Bane
More crime
Top Stories
Arambula explains what led to child abuse charge
Tulare DA to begin releasing reports to defense attorneys in case of accused Visalia officers
Investigation underway to determine if two arsons, drive-by shooting are connected
California wants to tax your text messages
Fresno Unified students get a special visit from Santa
Fresno music teacher donates clothes to students in need
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Fresno Police need help finding missing 16-year old boy
Show More
Stephen Curry says his moon landing comments were a joke
Business is growing, but low vacancy rates remain an issue in Madera County
Chocolate factory spill in Germany creates gooey mess
SPONSORED: Children First: Tips to avoid college debt
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
More News