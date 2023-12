A new reward is being offered for any information that helps Visalia police find an accused killer.

New reward offered for information on 2021 Visalia homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new reward is being offered for any information that helps Visalia police find an accused killer.

Back in August of 2021, investigators found 57-year-old Alex Picasso lying on the roadway on Bridge Street at Tulare Avenue.

He had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Valley Crime Stoppers is now offering a $3,000 reward for any helpful information that leads to an arrest.