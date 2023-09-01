As a result, the shelter has made the tough decision to euthanize animals who have not been adopted.

Visalia Animal Shelter reaches full capacity, in desperate need of adoptions

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shelter animals need you to take action to help them continue to live.

Like many shelters in the Central Valley, at the Visalia Animal Services, kennels are full.

A one-year-old husky named Wonka will be put down on September 5th.

Adoption fees have been sponsored for these animals.

Those with the shelter say they wanted to post the dates to be transparent with the need for adoptions.

Fostering is not an option for these dogs, but officials are working towards making that available in the future.

You can head to the Visalia Animal Service's Facebook page to see the available animals.

The shelter will also be hosting an adoption event on September 15 and 16.