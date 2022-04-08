murder

Man convicted of first-degree murder for 2017 Visalia marijuana sale robbery

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County jury has convicted 23-year-old Noah Fox of first-degree murder for the 2017 robbery and fatal shooting of Terry Wade III.

Fox was found guilty of first-degree murder with special circumstances because the murder occurred during the commission of a robbery, and he intentionally fired his weapon with the intent to harm.

He was also convicted of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Wade was killed during what was supposed to be a marijuana sale on May 28, 2017.

RELATED: Defendants in Visalia drug deal murder held to answer on charges

Prosecutors say Fox met Wade at Woodland Park in Visalia. But when he got into the backseat of Wade's car, he pulled out a gun and demanded the bag of marijuana.

Wade tried to drive away, but Fox shot him through the back seat and took off with the bag.

Visalia police later stopped Fox's vehicle and arrested him, Kalvin Solis, Jose Cortez, and two other juveniles.

Solis, 23, was also convicted of first-degree murder with special circumstances last year. He was sentenced to life without parole.

In 2018, Cortez, 23, pleaded no contest to robbery.

Fox will be sentenced on May 5.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliamarijuanadeadly shootingmurderrobberyverdictdrug
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
California may empower citizens to sue over illegal firearms
Murdered for Millions | Official Trailer
Daughter of fugitive killer mom details childhood on the run
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
TOP STORIES
Authorities ID victim and driver in suspected DUI crash
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
Police warn gel blaster toy gun social media trend can be dangerous
Landlord says tenant owes $101K, using COVID laws to avoid eviction
Baseball is back! Fresno Grizzlies start new season Friday
Woman hit and killed by Merced police officer, authorities say
Supreme Court apointee Jackson: 'We've made it, all of us'
Show More
Driver dies following alleged DUI crash in Tulare County: CHP
Proposal to change CA workweek to 32 hours for larger companies
50 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
Weather Whiplash: Swing in temperatures could affect your allergies
Bullet fired during argument hit girl on playground, police say
More TOP STORIES News