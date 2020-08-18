Autopsy ordered for man who died after being arrested at Visalia drive-thru

FRESNO, Calif. -- An autopsy has been scheduled for a man who was arrested in a drive-thru and later died in a Visalia hospital, police say.Officers received a call about a man lying in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant on Cypress Avenue near Akers Street before 1 p.m. on Sunday.Police say 51-year-old Bryan Porter of Visalia appeared to be under the influence of drugs.He was arrested. When he was brought to the jail, staff members determined he needed to go to a hospital.Porter was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died.Visalia police are investigating the cause of his death.