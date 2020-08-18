death investigation

Autopsy ordered for man who died after being arrested at Visalia drive-thru

Police say 51-year-old Bryan Porter of Visalia appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
FRESNO, Calif. -- An autopsy has been scheduled for a man who was arrested in a drive-thru and later died in a Visalia hospital, police say.

Officers received a call about a man lying in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant on Cypress Avenue near Akers Street before 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say 51-year-old Bryan Porter of Visalia appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

He was arrested. When he was brought to the jail, staff members determined he needed to go to a hospital.

Porter was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he later died.

Visalia police are investigating the cause of his death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaarrestvisaliadeath investigation
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Man found dead inside car on I-5 near Coalinga, CHP says
Coroner: Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
Ft. Hood investigating 3rd soldier death in the last month
Child dies after drowning at Reedley home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for girls, age 6 and 12, who went missing from northwest Fresno home
Merced teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
California's 1st case of the plague in 5 years reported in South Lake Tahoe
Stage 2 emergency declaration lifted for California, no rolling blackouts on Monday
EXCLUSIVE: Woman launches racist rant toward Latino dog walker in NorCal
Drive-by shooter opens fire on man in central Fresno
Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Sentencing hearing begins for 'Golden State Killer'
San Jose teacher who appeared shirtless reaches out to students
Gov. Newsom says power outages 'very likely' through Wednesday
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
More TOP STORIES News