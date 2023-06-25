A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a Visalia store and stole items.

Man arrested for alleged Visalia burglary of power equipment

33-year-old Christopher Vaness was taken into custody just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Visalia Police say they were called to the Jensen and Pilegard power equipment store for a burglar alarm.

That's located on Main and Dunworth streets.|

Vaness was found on the property with chainsaws and yard equipment belonging to the store.

Investigators say he cut through two chain-linked fences to get into the secured yard next to the store.

He was arrested and booked in the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility.