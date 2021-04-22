Visalia woman creates sustainable subscription boxes

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sustainable items are picked out and put into boxes at Visalia's newest green business.
"Earthling Box Co. is a zero-waste subscription box business. Basically where I send people zero waste tools that they can use in order to transform their life Into a more eco-friendly lifestyle," said Kennedy Hammond, Earthling Box Co. owner.
Kennedy Hammond is the owner of the subscription service.
A monthly box is $42 a month or customers can choose different plans.
A box comes with five to seven products and each has a theme.
"All eco-friendly products, anywhere from coconut bowls to wooden cleaning utensils for the house. You can get candles, electronic lighters, compostable lunchboxes, reusable water bottles, things like that," Hammond said.
Hammond traveled the world. When she was in India, she saw the global impact of waste and that inspired her to be more environmental. She lost her job at the beginning of the pandemic and had a moment.
"The juice bar I was working at was shut down and I was just stuck at home, and I was just thinking now's the time to really make something happen and do what I love to do," Hammond said.
Her passion for sustainability pushed her to start Earthling Box Co.
She uses social media to connect with people. She ships mostly in Visalia, but as far away as Italy.
With Earth Day on April 22, Hammond wants people to be aware of green options and hopes to make it less intimidating.
"This is an amazing way for people who want to help the planet, but don't know what to do. Just sit back, relax, wait for your box to get to you, utilize the products as much as you can and the planet will change eventually, your habits will start to change," Hammond said.
Proceeds from the boxes help plant trees around the world.
You can learn more about Earthling Box Co. at a pop up Saturday, April 24th at 1325 S. Silvervale in Visalia, CA.
For more information, visit their website and Instagram.
