Visalia man surprised with vehicle parade to celebrate retirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia man was surprised with a special parade to honor his retirement after a 20-year career with the city's Public Works Department.Salvador Linares worked for Visalia's Solid Waste Department since 1999 and retired on April 30 this year.Due to the coronavirus pandemic, his coworkers were unable to throw him a retirement party, so they came up with the next best thing.They threw him a celebratory parade on June 10.Salvador's daughter sent us a video showing seven garbage trucks and one police car that took part in the parade.Salvador also received a sign with his name on it from the city of Visalia, something it gives every retiree.