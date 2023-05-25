22 teenagers arrested for stealing Hyundai and Kia cars in Visalia, police say

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, May 25, 2023 4:20PM
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several teens are now in custody after Visalia police say they were involved in an alarming trend involving the thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

A total of 22 teenagers have been arrested for auto theft in the past two months, some as young as 13 years old.

Detectives say the teens are in groups of three or four and go out looking for unlocked Hyundais and Kias late at night.

If they find a car unlocked, they hot-wire the vehicle and drive off.

The increase in thefts has become a nationwide problem.

Social media videos show how to steal these vehicles in seconds using a USB cable.

The Visalia Police Department is reminding car owners to take preventative measures, such as locking your doors, removing valuables and parking in well-lit areas.

