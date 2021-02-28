18-year-old in Visalia celebrates birthday with Chase Bank theme

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley teen is celebrating the big 18 with a big bank.Meet Visalia native and new 18-year-old Chase Banks. That's right, first name Chase, last name Banks.Naturally, Chase has always been a big fan of the Chase Bank company, often drawing the logo and throwing his name inside.Now when the company got wind of their number one fan, they stepped up to help celebrate his entering adulthood.A local chapter of the bank surprised Chase with a cake in the shape of the company's logo and a decal for his car.As if that wasn't enough, Chase even got a tattoo of the company's logo to celebrate the occasion.