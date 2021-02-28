chase bank

18-year-old in Visalia celebrates birthday with Chase Bank theme

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley teen is celebrating the big 18 with a big bank.

Meet Visalia native and new 18-year-old Chase Banks. That's right, first name Chase, last name Banks.

Naturally, Chase has always been a big fan of the Chase Bank company, often drawing the logo and throwing his name inside.

Now when the company got wind of their number one fan, they stepped up to help celebrate his entering adulthood.

A local chapter of the bank surprised Chase with a cake in the shape of the company's logo and a decal for his car.

As if that wasn't enough, Chase even got a tattoo of the company's logo to celebrate the occasion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliavisaliabirthdaychase bank
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHASE BANK
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
JPMorgan Chase to temporarily close 1,000 branches amid pandemic
Chase deletes "Monday Motivation" tweet after backlash
Suspect uses dump truck to steal ATM, flees vehicle in Lynwood
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
More than 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atwater high school
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Merced, police say
Two arrested for stabbing 28-year-old man in Merced, deputies say
2 arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery in Madera County, detectives say
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno
Show More
Firefighters battle flames at local almond hulling facility
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Fresno County League of Mexican American Women offering scholarships
New Urbane Cafe location opens in Visalia
Fresno County SWAT team surprise girl scouts with sweet purchase
More TOP STORIES News