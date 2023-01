Reward offered for information on 2020 Visalia cold case

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are teaming up with Valley Crime Stoppers to find the suspect accused of killing a teenager back in 2020.

Officers found Justin Molina shot at Ruiz Park back on December 13th, 2020.

He was immediately taken to the hospital but died a week later.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Visalia Police.